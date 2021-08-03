News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Smash-and-grab thief caught holding woman's stolen purse

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 5:30 AM August 3, 2021   
Thieves work in pairs using gadgets to hijack a car key signal from a car parked outside a house wit

Michael Taylor was spotted trying car door handles in Meridian Rise, Ipswich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man caught holding a woman's stolen purse while breaking into cars in Ipswich has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Taylor was caught red-handed in Meridian Rise, off Woodbridge Road, during the early morning of Thursday, July 29.

The following morning, 40-year-old Taylor appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to admit three counts of vehicle interference, one count of theft and one count of criminal damage. 

Police were called to the area following reports of two males trying car door handles between 5am and 5.30am. 

An officer arrived and turned a corner to the sound of breaking glass, before seeing Taylor standing beside a car with a purse in his hand.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said Taylor was also found with the exact sum of money later confirmed as having been stolen from a nearby Hyundai i30 with a smashed window.

Taylor, of Maryon Road, Ipswich, made no comment in police interview but pleaded guilty to all offences before magistrates the next morning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site
  2. 2 Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked
  3. 3 New restaurant set to open at former Little Waitrose store this year
  1. 4 Delays after car crashes into level crossing
  2. 5 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
  3. 6 Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock
  4. 7 A12 closed near Ipswich following serious collision
  5. 8 Celebrations as Starbucks opens its new Ipswich drive-thru
  6. 9 60 sausage dogs enjoy picnic in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
  7. 10 Woman injured after being struck by van near Morrisons in Ipswich

The court heard he had 29 previous convictions for 88 offences, including 52 thefts, and was last before the court in June.

David Allan, mitigating, said Taylor had, in the past, been a regular offender in order to fund a class A drug habit.

However, he added, since being released from a jail sentence at the end of May last year, Taylor had been convicted of just one offence – stealing chocolate bars from B&M.

"That's quite a change in pattern," Mr Allan told the court.

"It reflects someone who, for much of that period following release, was drug free."

Mr Allan said Taylor had relapsed amid concerns about his mother's recent ill-health, adding: "That anxiety appears to have led to him going back to some level of drug use."

He asked magistrates to recognise Taylor's comparatively limited recent offending, and the importance of preventing further offending, by imposing a suspended term of imprisonment with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a tagged curfew. 

Magistrates handed Taylor eight weeks' custody, suspended for 12 weeks, with 30 days' rehabilitation activity requirement and an eight-week overnight curfew between 7pm and 7am.

He was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the owner of the damaged Hyundai i30.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

Suffolk Live

Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Here is the full list of people who have been jailed in Suffolk this week

Suffolk Live

Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
This is the couch dumped at Burlington Road in Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council

Anger as 'selfish' fly-tippers dump couch in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon