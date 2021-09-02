Mother-of-three fined after failing to stop after crash

Published: 7:30 AM September 2, 2021

A mother-of-three has been fined and handed eight penalty points when she failed to stop after crashing into another car in Kesgrave.

Laura Clements, 32, was behind the wheel of a Kia Sportage when she crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder on Bell Lane around 5.20pm on November 20, 2020.

The driver of the Nissan described Clements "side-swiping" his car and causing damage, the court heard.

The Nissan driver stopped and was expecting to exchange details but Clements continued.

Clements eventually stopped on a driveway and police were on the scene, the court heard.

Clements, of Bell Barn Lane, Kesgrave, was charged with drink driving and failing to stop following the incident.

She pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on January 28 but denied the drink-drive charge.

On the day her trial was due to begin on Wednesday, the drink-drive charge was dropped by prosecutors because the required police officers did not attend and body-worn camera footage was not served.

The court heard that Clements had no previous convictions and a clean driving licence.

Dino Barricella, representing Clements, said his client was a working single mother of three children.

Mr Barricella said Clements entered a prompt guilty plea to the failure to stop charge, had "no previous convictions whatsoever" and was of "totally good character".

Magistrates fined Clements £461 and handed her eight penalty points on her driving licence.

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £46.

A 28-day collection order was made for the money.



