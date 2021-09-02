News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Mother-of-three fined after failing to stop after crash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM September 2, 2021   
Josh Caines is due before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday, November 27. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Laura Clements was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A mother-of-three has been fined and handed eight penalty points when she failed to stop after crashing into another car in Kesgrave. 

Laura Clements, 32, was behind the wheel of a Kia Sportage when she crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder on Bell Lane around 5.20pm on November 20, 2020. 

The driver of the Nissan described Clements "side-swiping" his car and causing damage, the court heard. 

The Nissan driver stopped and was expecting to exchange details but Clements continued. 

Clements eventually stopped on a driveway and police were on the scene, the court heard.

Clements, of Bell Barn Lane, Kesgrave, was charged with drink driving and failing to stop following the incident. 

She pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on January 28 but denied the drink-drive charge. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show
  2. 2 Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash
  3. 3 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August
  1. 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 5 Felixstowe man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images
  3. 6 'Wear a mask' plea as coronavirus infections continue to rise
  4. 7 CCTV footage issued after verbal altercation in Subway
  5. 8 Teenage driver led police on high-speed chase through Ipswich
  6. 9 Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction
  7. 10 Dad caught drink-driving after stag do made 'colossal error of judgement'

On the day her trial was due to begin on Wednesday, the drink-drive charge was dropped by prosecutors because the required police officers did not attend and body-worn camera footage was not served. 

The court heard that Clements had no previous convictions and a clean driving licence. 

Dino Barricella, representing Clements, said his client was a working single mother of three children. 

Mr Barricella said Clements entered a prompt guilty plea to the failure to stop charge, had "no previous convictions whatsoever" and was of "totally good character". 

Magistrates fined Clements £461 and handed her eight penalty points on her driving licence. 

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £46. 

A 28-day collection order was made for the money. 


Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new cafe/restaurant at Martello Park, Felixstowe

East Suffolk Council

New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore says the extra rise in Council Tax will give Suffolk Police much greater re

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road into Ipswich reopens after motorists injured in collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A CGI view of the proposed development from Sea Road, Felixstowe. Picture supplied by: LAST AND TRIC

East Suffolk Council

Major seafront regeneration project set to start

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon