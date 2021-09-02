Mother-of-three fined after failing to stop after crash
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A mother-of-three has been fined and handed eight penalty points when she failed to stop after crashing into another car in Kesgrave.
Laura Clements, 32, was behind the wheel of a Kia Sportage when she crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder on Bell Lane around 5.20pm on November 20, 2020.
The driver of the Nissan described Clements "side-swiping" his car and causing damage, the court heard.
The Nissan driver stopped and was expecting to exchange details but Clements continued.
Clements eventually stopped on a driveway and police were on the scene, the court heard.
Clements, of Bell Barn Lane, Kesgrave, was charged with drink driving and failing to stop following the incident.
She pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident on January 28 but denied the drink-drive charge.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich family to feature on Channel 4 show
- 2 Stretch of Orwell Bridge reopens after lorry and car crash
- 3 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August
- 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 5 Felixstowe man who stabbed father jailed for possessing indecent images
- 6 'Wear a mask' plea as coronavirus infections continue to rise
- 7 CCTV footage issued after verbal altercation in Subway
- 8 Teenage driver led police on high-speed chase through Ipswich
- 9 Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction
- 10 Dad caught drink-driving after stag do made 'colossal error of judgement'
On the day her trial was due to begin on Wednesday, the drink-drive charge was dropped by prosecutors because the required police officers did not attend and body-worn camera footage was not served.
The court heard that Clements had no previous convictions and a clean driving licence.
Dino Barricella, representing Clements, said his client was a working single mother of three children.
Mr Barricella said Clements entered a prompt guilty plea to the failure to stop charge, had "no previous convictions whatsoever" and was of "totally good character".
Magistrates fined Clements £461 and handed her eight penalty points on her driving licence.
She was also ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £46.
A 28-day collection order was made for the money.