Suffolk's wanted list: the criminals hunted by police

Richard Reynolds, Phillip Emery and Gerry Sargeant are among those hunted by police in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

There are currently five men being hunted by Suffolk police, with one being missing for over three years.

The force's wanted list dates back to November 2018, with several of the wanted men having absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison, eight miles from Woodbridge.

The police are asking for the public to provide information that would bring them back into custody - but have warned people not to approach them.

Richard Reynolds

Richard Reynolds is wanted after breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Suffolk police

Reynolds, 58, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Also known as Joseph Cronshaw, Reynolds is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build and with white hair.

He previously resided in Lowestoft and it is believed he is still living in East Suffolk, but also has links to the City of Westminster area of London.

Phillip Emery

Phillip George Emery, known as Phil, aged 44, is wanted by police. - Credit: Suffolk police

Emery, 45, from Newmarket, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is described as white, about 1.65m or five feet, 4 inches tall tall, of a thin build, with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Police suspect he is highly likely to remain in the Newmarket area but could travel to Cambridge, Thetford or Bury St Edmunds.

Gerry Sargeant

Gerry Sargeant - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Sargeant, 61, was due to return to Hollesley Bay on September 9, 2018, after being released on temporary licence to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds.

He was last seen leaving the prison on a red Honda 125cc motorbike registration number AO11 VMZ, wearing "motorcycle clothes".

Police warn that he was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, and the public should not approach him.

Zenel Marku

Marku Zenel - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Zenel Marku, 29, went missing from Hollesley Bay Prison on April 26, 2021.

He was serving nine years for drug offences, and is described as of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has links to London. Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact Suffolk police.

Klojan Hodaj

Klojan Hodaj - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Hodaj, 34, was reported missing on October 18 2020, after he did not report for a lunchtime roll-call.

He is described as slim, about six foot one inch tall, and with a tattoo on his left leg.

He was serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences.