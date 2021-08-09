News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Children meet princesses, superheroes and Darth Vader at Ipswich event

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:21 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 7:30 PM August 9, 2021
Lexie meeting some of the characters at the Very Merry Un-Birthday Celebration at Westgate Ward Social Club in Ipswich

Lexie meeting some of the characters at the Very Merry Un-Birthday Celebration at Westgate Ward Social Club in Ipswich - Credit: Lyndsey Daniel

Excited children went along to a fun day in Ipswich featuring superheroes, princesses and more.

Star Wars characters, including Darth Vader, also took part in the event.

Ipswich couple Danni and Steve Diamond organised the free event at Westgate Ward Social Club in Victoria Street on Sunday, which was intended as a party for children who couldn't celebrate their birthdays properly because of Covid.

Lexie meeting the Beast at the event at Westgate Ward Social Club in Ipswich

Lexie meeting the Beast at the event at Westgate Ward Social Club in Ipswich - Credit: Lyndsey Daniel

It also marked the launch of the couple's new business, Enchanted Entertainment Events UK. The day was described as "a Very Merry Un-Birthday Celebration" and included entertainment, food and drink.

Mr Diamond said: "It went really well. The children had a great time and really enjoyed it."

Some youngsters even came along dressed up to join in the fun.

Mr Diamond said they might be doing another event at the social club in the future because this one went so well.

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the children's event 

Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader at the children's event - Credit: Enchanted Entertainment Events UK


