Published: 4:15 PM December 21, 2020

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A man was reportedly seen holding a weapon in a street dispute in Ipswich.

Police were called to Surrey Road shortly after 12.10pm following reports of a dispute involving two men.

It was alleged that one of the men was witnessed holding a weapon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended and carried out extensive searches in the area.

"Further enquiries were also carried out at an address in the same road but the two males could not be located."