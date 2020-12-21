Man seen with weapon in street dispute
Published: 4:15 PM December 21, 2020
A man was reportedly seen holding a weapon in a street dispute in Ipswich.
Police were called to Surrey Road shortly after 12.10pm following reports of a dispute involving two men.
It was alleged that one of the men was witnessed holding a weapon.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended and carried out extensive searches in the area.
"Further enquiries were also carried out at an address in the same road but the two males could not be located."