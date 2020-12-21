News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man seen with weapon in street dispute

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:15 PM December 21, 2020   
Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to Surrey Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: Archant

A man was reportedly seen holding a weapon in a street dispute in Ipswich.

Police were called to Surrey Road shortly after 12.10pm following reports of a dispute involving two men.

It was alleged that one of the men was witnessed holding a weapon. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended and carried out extensive searches in the area.

"Further enquiries were also carried out at an address in the same road but the two males could not be located."

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Suffolk escapes new Tier 4 - but Christmas restrictions tightened

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Gallery

Did we catch you on camera at Pals Bar in Ipswich in 2004?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

New strain of Covid-19 is in Ipswich, health meeting confirms

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Football

Coronavirus outbreak at Ipswich Town with manager Lambert among group of...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon