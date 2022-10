Suspected drink driver arrested after crashing into Ipswich railway bridge

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into a railway bridge in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after he crashed into a railway bridge.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash in Belvedere Road just after 5.10am on Monday.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out by police and Network Rail.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, a spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed.

Belvedere Road is often used as a cut through between Tuddenham Road and Woodbridge Road.

A number of rail services were cancelled while Network Rail carried out safety checks on the bridge.

The bridge suffered some damage, but rail services resumed at about 8.20am.