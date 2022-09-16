News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Thief targets home and steals motorbike near Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:37 PM September 16, 2022
The theft happened in Rope Walk near Ipswich town centre

The theft happened in Rope Walk near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Google Maps

A thief targeted a home near Ipswich town centre and stole a motorbike from the property.

The incident happened in Rope Walk sometime between 8.30am and 11.35am on Tuesday, September 13.

According to Suffolk police, a blue Suzuki SV650 motorbike was taken.

It has the registration AO06 EZJ.

Anyone who saw the motorbike being taken or has any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/59115/22.

