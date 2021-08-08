Family of Suzy Lamplugh want police to quiz Steve Wright over her 'murder'

Published: 3:43 PM August 8, 2021

Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright was jailed for life in 2008 - Credit: Archant

The family of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh is urging police to question Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright over her disappearance.

Miss Lamplugh's brother Richard has spoken out after Wright was reportedly arrested on suspicion of murdering Trimley St Mary 17-year-old Vicky Hall.

Vicky Hall's body was found in water in 1999 - Credit: Archant

The serial killer was living in Felixstowe at the time of Miss Hall's murder in 1999.

Miss Lamplugh was aged 25 when she vanished on July 28, 1986, after leaving her office to meet a client.

She wrote a single note in the diary to say she was meeting a 'Mr Kipper' at a house in Fulham, south-west London.

When she did not return, colleagues raised the alarm but Miss Lamplugh's body has never been found.

Suzy Lamplugh, who vanished in 1986, worked on the QE2 at the same time as Steve Wright - Credit: PA

Wright, who murdered five Ipswich women in 2006, worked on the QE2 at the same time as Miss Lamplugh in the 1980s.

The former forklift truck driver was jailed in 2008 and will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Police previously investigated links between Wright and Miss Lamplugh but detectives named jailed serial killer and rapist John Cannan as the prime suspect in the unsolved case of her suspected murder.

Three days before Miss Lamplugh vanished, Cannan was released from a hostel at Wormwood Scrubs Prison, west London, where he had been serving a six-year sentence for rape.

Richard Lamplugh told The Mirror: “I don’t see any reason why police couldn’t speak to Wright about Suzy’s murder. They are trying to solve another case and are probably concentrating on that one.

“But if Wright has been linked, if the police thought it was relevant, then it would be worthwhile.

“Whether it’s Cannan or Wright, I don’t know. What’s difficult is not knowing where she is. It would be lovely to find her. To have somewhere where we could scatter her ashes.”

Speaking in 2006, Wright's first wife Diana Cole revealed the Ipswich serial killer was on shore leave at the time of Miss Lamplugh's murder.

She said: "I knew Suzy Lamplugh by sight. I saw him talking with her in the corridor.

“I was too downtrodden to challenge him about it... but when I look back, I can see how he was probably flirting with her.''











