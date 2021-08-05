News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Dog mess thrown at Ipswich bakery staff in 'nasty' attack

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:40 PM August 5, 2021   
Zoe Hayman-Cox expanded her bakery business to the bowls club pavilion in Chantry Park recently

Zoe Hayman-Cox, owner of Sweet William's Bakery, reported the incident to the police - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Attackers threw dog mess and hurled abuse at Ipswich bakery staff and customers in a "nasty" attack at Chantry Park.

Sweet William's Bakery owner Zoe Hayman-Cox said a group of boys and girls were tossing bags of dog mess out of a bin at the park at around 3.45pm yesterday.

They then turned their disgusting assault on the bakery, which moved to near the bowls club in June, by throwing the waste bags towards her and her customers.

Shouting abuse, reportedly of a sexual nature, one of the group also exposed himself by taking his trousers down and running around the lawn.

Chantry residents and customers have been hugely supportive of Zoe's new business

Chantry residents have been hugely supportive of Zoe Hayman-Cox after the attack - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

They also "seriously" threatened Ms Hayman-Cox and were physically aggressive in what she called an "upsetting" confrontation. 

Ms Hayman-Cox hopes it is just a one-off - but says she will not be cowed by their behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

She says the community of Chantry has been "amazing" in its support, with Codfellas chip shop bringing her flowers and chocolates afterwards.

Ipswich Borough Council, whose park patrol team look after the area, also said it was a "concerning" incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man caught in Ipswich park paedophile sting jailed for more than two years
  2. 2 Family 'devastated' after elderly man's Reliant Robin tipped over
  3. 3 Ipswich teenage boy arrested over stabbing
  1. 4 Ipswich lorry drivers raise a glass as haulage firm launches in-house watering hole
  2. 5 Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats
  3. 6 Should buses be kept out of Ipswich's Upper Brook Street?
  4. 7 Woman accused of fraudulently giving £75k to son while bankrupt
  5. 8 Power cuts in Ipswich leave businesses closed
  6. 9 'Large stones' thrown at lorry from A14 bridge near Ipswich
  7. 10 See Ipswich pub's journey from inn and Cindy's nightclub to church cafe

"Park patrol have visited and will be regularly returning to the bakery, including at a time when incidents occurred," a spokesman said. 

"Other council staff in the park are also ensuring they are visible and being especially vigilant for indications of possible anti-social behaviour.

Zoe sells scones, afternoon teas, cakes, cupcakes and brownies

Sweet William's Bakery is popular at Chantry Park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“To help solve the issues, our property services team are working with the bakery to see how we might stop such incidents.

"We are discussing with the bakery about improving security, which could include the use of CCTV and other measures."

Suffolk police said it was investigating an incident in Chantry Park where an offensive name was shouted, verbal threats were made, a youth exposed himself and several dog excrement bags were thrown. 

Witnesses should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/42641/21.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News
Chantry News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Ashmar Levy jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with meat cleaver

Jane Hunt

person
Six fire crews have been sent out to help rescue a man stuck in mud in Ipswich 

Suffolk Live | Video

Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon