25-year-old to appear at Crown Court following Tavern Street assault

Magistrates in Ipswich heard details of the alleged assault in Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

A 25-year-old man will appear at Crown Court next month in connection with an assault in Ipswich town centre.

Bradley Gardener has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the incident in Tavern Street, Ipswich at 5.30pm on September 9.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 25-year-old appeared to confirm his name and address which he gave as Benton Street, Hadleigh.

He did not enter a plea at the hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on October 10.