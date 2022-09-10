News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:24 AM September 10, 2022
A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening

A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening - Credit: Archant

 A police cordon remains in place after a serious attack in Ipswich town centre.

Officers were called to the incident in Tavern Street at 5.30pm yesterday, September 9.

A man in his 50s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury following an assault.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short while later and was taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 near the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich has been closed

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash between lorry and car outside Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk railway station renamed for TV filming

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen

What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
As tributes have poured in from Ipswich and beyond, a family have gathered to say goodbye to Isaac Turay.

Obituary

Funeral of Ipswich man with friends from all over world

Abygail Fossett

person