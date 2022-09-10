Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre

A cordon remains in place in Tavern Street following a serious attack yesterday evening - Credit: Archant

A police cordon remains in place after a serious attack in Ipswich town centre.

Officers were called to the incident in Tavern Street at 5.30pm yesterday, September 9.

A man in his 50s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury following an assault.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short while later and was taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.