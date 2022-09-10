Cordon remains in place following serious attack in town centre
Published: 10:24 AM September 10, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A police cordon remains in place after a serious attack in Ipswich town centre.
Officers were called to the incident in Tavern Street at 5.30pm yesterday, September 9.
A man in his 50s was taken to Ipswich Hospital with a serious head injury following an assault.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent a short while later and was taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he remains.
Enquiries are on-going and anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD ref 262 or crime number 37/58279/22.