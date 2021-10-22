Man accused of Ipswich stabbing refuses to leave cell to enter plea
A judge has entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a man accused of stabbing another in Ipswich town centre after he refused to leave his cell to attend court.
Gary Daily is accused of wounding Stuart Lambert with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm on September 21 this year.
On Friday, he was meant to have been brought from prison to attend a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court but refused to come to court from prison.
He is also charged with having a knife in Tavern Street, Ipswich, on the same date.
Judge Martyn Levett entered not guilty pleas to the charges on behalf of Daily and directed that a further hearing should take place on December 10.
Daily’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 7.
