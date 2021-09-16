Teenage boy denies knife attack near Ipswich supermarket
- Credit: Google
A 17-year-old boy has denied attacking another teenager with a knife near a branch of Aldi supermarket in Ipswich.
The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared in custody before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Thursday afternoon.
He entered not guilty pleas to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in Meredith Road, just off Norwich Road, on Wednesday, September 15.
Police were called at about 12.40pm to reports of a man carrying a knife.
Officers attended the scene and found an 18-year-old had sustained a cut to the neck. He refused treatment at the scene.
The 17-year-old accused of carrying out the attack was released on conditional bail to appear before a youth bench at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for trial on October 25.
