Teenage girl inappropriately touched on bus journey

Published: 6:26 PM September 28, 2021

The incident happened on a bus in Chelmondiston (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while on a bus journey in Chelmondiston, near Ipswich.

The incident happened on a bus in St Andrew's Drive, at around 5.40pm on Monday, Suffolk police said.

A man, who was believed to have been in his 30s or 40s, sat next to the girl before allegedly touching her leg and moving his hand higher up.

The girl was left upset following the incident and was consoled by another young man.

The man has been described as white and was wearing a black beanie hat, black clothing and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/54005/21.



