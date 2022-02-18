News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenager accused of downloading indecent child images

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of an Ipswich teenager accused of downloading indecent images of children will take place in May next year.

Nineteen-year-old Jack Powell, of Lattice Avenue, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 18) via a video link to three offences of making indecent images of children.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between April 2016 and September last year.

The charges relate to 59 indecent images and ten videos in the most serious level A category, 57 images and three videos in category B and 211 images and two videos in the least serious level C category. 

Powell’s trial will take place on May 2 next year.

