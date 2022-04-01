Teenager arrested after boy, 16, seriously hurt in Ipswich machete attack

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a machete attack in Chantry, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a boy was seriously injured in a machete attack in Ipswich last week.

Police were called after the boy, 16, was seriously assaulted by a man wearing a balaclava in the Newnham Court area, on the Chantry estate, at about 6pm on Wednesday, March 23.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment and was subsequently taken to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital for further treatment to his arm injuries.

Police at the scene the morning after the incident in Newnham Court - Credit: Archant

Police have now confirmed an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm on Wednesday and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

He was subsequently released on police bail until late April.

A police cordon was put in place in Newnham Court - Credit: Archant

The man is the second person to be arrested in connection with the attack after a man in his 40s was detained on Saturday.

He was released on police bail pending further investigations until Friday, April 22.