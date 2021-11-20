Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church

A teenager was assaulted on the grounds of the Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A teenager has been assaulted in the grounds of an Ipswich church this afternoon.

It happened at Holy Trinity Church in Back Hamlet, where a teenage boy was assaulted by another male, sustaining injuries to his leg.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a waiting car, which is believed to have contained at least two other people.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, with injuries not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives believe the victim was known to his assailant and there is not thought to be a wider threat to the community.

Officers are currently making enquiries to locate the suspect.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 65671/21 using either 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.