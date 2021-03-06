News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Drug dealing teenager avoids prison after being caught by police

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM March 6, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Mohammed Abadid was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A teenager caught with drugs in Suffolk has avoided an immediate prison sentence. 

Mohammed Abadid, 19, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for two drug offences. 

The court heard that Abadid was arrested on May 9, 2020, after officers saw him acting suspiciously. 

A subsequent search revealed drugs "secreted about his person", Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and later charged with two charges of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and heroin). 

Abadid, of Lincoln Avenue, Twickenham, previously pleaded guilty to both charges. 

Recorder Jeremy Benson QC sentenced Abadid to 16 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work. 

He must also complete up to 30 rehabilitation activity days. 

Recorder Benson told Abadid: "I hope you will take this opportunity to try to change your life, but it is up to you."



