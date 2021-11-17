Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich

A 17-year-old girl was kissed and touched without her consent by a drunk man in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Bramford Lane at about 10.15pm on Saturday, November 13, Suffolk police said.

The girl, who was with a second woman, was walking down the road when they were approached by a man who was unknown to them.

He touched the 17-year-old girl and kissed her without her consent.

The man is described as about 25 years old, white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a skinny build with short, dark hair, facial stubble and tattoos on his arm.

He appeared drunk and was wearing an Ipswich Town FC shirt and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64181/21.