Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
A 17-year-old girl was kissed and touched without her consent by a drunk man in Ipswich.
The incident happened in Bramford Lane at about 10.15pm on Saturday, November 13, Suffolk police said.
The girl, who was with a second woman, was walking down the road when they were approached by a man who was unknown to them.
He touched the 17-year-old girl and kissed her without her consent.
The man is described as about 25 years old, white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a skinny build with short, dark hair, facial stubble and tattoos on his arm.
He appeared drunk and was wearing an Ipswich Town FC shirt and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64181/21.
Most Read
- 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
- 2 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
- 3 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
- 4 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
- 6 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
- 7 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
- 8 Man cleared of obstructing railway after judge throws out case against him
- 9 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 10 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral