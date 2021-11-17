News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:09 AM November 17, 2021
A 21-year-old man has been charged with burgalry after an incident in Anchor Street in Ipswich. Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A 17-year-old girl was kissed and touched without her consent by a drunk man in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Bramford Lane at about 10.15pm on Saturday, November 13, Suffolk police said.

The girl, who was with a second woman, was walking down the road when they were approached by a man who was unknown to them.

He touched the 17-year-old girl and kissed her without her consent.

The man is described as about 25 years old, white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a skinny build with short, dark hair, facial stubble and tattoos on his arm.

He appeared drunk and was wearing an Ipswich Town FC shirt and grey jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/64181/21.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  3. 3 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  1. 4 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  3. 6 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well
  4. 7 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  5. 8 Man cleared of obstructing railway after judge throws out case against him
  6. 9 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
  7. 10 Home schooling may return in Suffolk if Covid cases spiral
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Holden of Langden Games in Tacket Street, Ipswich

Retail

Games store moves to larger space in Ipswich town centre ahead of Christmas

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
27 Beach Station Road is up for auction

Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon