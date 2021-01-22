News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Parents 'distraught' after teenage boy is violently assaulted in Chantry

Michael Steward

Published: 5:44 PM January 22, 2021    Updated: 5:52 PM January 22, 2021
Cory Neasham was attacked in Chantry

Cory Neasham, 16, was suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Ipswich - Credit: Google/Richard Neasham

The dad of a teenager who suffered a broken nose and cheekbone in an unprovoked violent attack in Ipswich said he is "distraught". 

Cory Neasham, 16, suffered the injuries after being assaulted in Greenfinch Avenue, Chantry, on his way home from the park around 4.45pm yesterday. 

Richard Neasham, Cory's father, said his son came home just before 5pm with his face covered in blood and in a confused state after being punched in the face. 

He was then taken to Ipswich Hospital following the shocking incident. 

"He said he was approached by two youths, and one of them had punched him in the face," Mr Neasham said.

"I'm distraught. I was sat in the back room of our house and he comes through with his face covered in blood, and I thought it was a split lip initially.

"I'd been at work all day so as I was getting changed, my eldest daughter said his eyes were rolling, and then you panic that it's a head injury. 

"My wife wasn't here at that point, then she gets told that something's happened so she's distraught as well. 

"He's got a broken cheekbone, broken nose, and I reckon he's probably been concussed as well because he can't remember yesterday. He can't even remember coming in and telling me what happened."

Police have issued descriptions of the male assailants, one of the suspects is described as white and the other was black. It is believed they were both aged between 16 and 18 years old.

Cory Neasham suffered a broken nose and cheekbone in the attack

The shocking injuries suffered by Cory Neasham in the unprovoked attack in Chantry - Credit: Richard Neasham

Mr Neasham said his son was left very shaken by the incident. 

"He's a really well-mannered lad, no issues with anyone. But he was in total shock, and really confused," he added. 

"I don't think was a robbery, it was just a random assault for whatever reason.

"I'd just appeal to anyone with any information to contact the police."

Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses to this crime, or anyone who saw two males matching the descriptions above in the vicinity of Greenfinch Avenue and Goldcrest Road.

Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101, quoting reference: 37/3381/21. 

