Teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:59 PM September 16, 2021    Updated: 10:10 PM September 16, 2021
The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich

Two teenage boys have been arrested in Ipswich

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in a residential street in Ipswich.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday in the Beatty Road area off Nacton Road, Suffolk police said.

A number of officers were seen in the street as a cordon was put in place.

The boy is understood to have been approached by a group of four teenagers prior to the attack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Suffolk police confirmed two boys, both aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Police have authorised Section 60 powers in Ipswich following the incident, meaning officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds.

The order is in effect in the north-west, south-west and town centre areas of Ipswich until 5.30pm on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, quoting reference number 279 of September 16.

