Teenagers deny charge after park knife arrests

Three teenagers who were charged after police recovered knives from Westbourne Park in north-west Ipswich last month face a trial after pleading not guilty to an offence of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) were Braydon Byng, 18, of Newnham Court, Ipswich, Shakur O’Connor, 18, of Packard Avenue, Ipswich and Malaki Greaves O’Connor, 19, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe.

They all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent between August 8 and August 11 this year.

Also before the court were Tiago Dos Santos, 18, of Belle Vue Road, Ipswich, and two 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who have also been charged with the same offence.

No pleas were taken from them on Friday and a further hearing will take place on November 11.

Police were called to Westbourne Park, off Bramford Lane, in August and arrested six teenagers. Two knives were found in the area.