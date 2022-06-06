Teens appear in court charged over Ipswich stabbing

Two teenagers have been charged in relation to the stabbing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged in relation to a stabbing in Ipswich town centre on Thursday.

The pair, who are both aged 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons relating to their age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday following the incident in Upper Brook Street, close to the Cock and Pye pub around 9.10pm.

One of the teens, from Stowmarket, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, affray and possessing an offensive weapon, while the other, from Ipswich, is facing a single offence of affray.

Police said the incident followed an altercation involving two small groups of men, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital after he suffered a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung, and a wound to his wrist.

His injuries were initially described as potentially life-threatening but he left hospital on Friday afternoon after receiving treatment.

No pleas were entered by either teenager at the separate adult hearings before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday.

Magistrates remanded the Stowmarket teenager to local authority accommodation ahead of his next court appearance while the Ipswich youth was released on conditional bail.

The pair will next appear at youth court in Ipswich on Thursday, June 16.

Detectives from Suffolk police said early enquiries led them to believe this was not a random attack.

A Section 60 was authorised around 30 minutes after the incident at 9.40pm for an initial period of 24-hours as a precautionary measure. This granted police additional powers to stop and search people without suspicion.

This was rescinded at 12.15pm on Friday.

Any witnesses, or anyone with further information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference 37/33921/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided on Suffolk police's website or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via the crime fighting charity's website here.