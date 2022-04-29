Trial date set for Suffolk team manager accused of fraud

A team manager for a Suffolk organisation that provides support for people with learning disabilities will stand trial next year, after denying she abused her position by stealing money.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday ( April 28) for a trial preparation hearing was 40-year-old Terri Spilling, from Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to two offences of fraud committed between September 30 2018 and April 1 2019.

Spilling’s trial, which is expected to last four days, will get underway on April 11 next year.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC allowed Spilling’s bail to continue and ordered that a further trial preparation hearing should take place on a date to be fixed.