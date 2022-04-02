Man given community order for assaulting wife

A jealous Ipswich shopkeeper who slapped his wife’s face after accusing her of having an affair has been given a community order.

Sentencing father-of-two Thangiartnam Jeyakanthan, Judge Emma Peters said he appeared to have a “sense of ownership” of his wife and didn’t appear to think there was anything wrong with the way he treated her.

Judge Peters said Jeyakanthan was described in character references as being a genuinely good man however she said: “It may well be that you are a genuinely good man to your friends and a passionate father to your children but when it comes to your wife you can be violent if she does something that displeases you.”

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Jeyakanthan lost his temper after coming downstairs and finding his wife of 22 years on the phone to her cousin.

Jeyakanthan grabbed the phone from his wife and started swearing at her cousin after accusing her of having an affair with him.

He had then slapped her face causing reddening and minor swelling to her cheek and chin.

The couple’s 19-year-old daughter tried to intervene and the victim shouted for her to call an ambulance because she was having trouble breathing, said Hannah Gladwell, prosecuting.

Jeyakanthan, 50, of Lupin Road, Ipswich, admitted assaulting his wife causing her actual bodily harm.

He was given a three year community order during which he will have to attend a Building Better Relationships course.

He was also given a 40 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and to pay £600 costs.

He was also banned from contacting his wife or going to any address where she lives for two years.

Jack Jennett for Jeyakanthan said the victim wanted a divorce and the defendant accepted the relationship was over.

He said the defendant, who had run a shop with his wife, had two earlier cautions for assaulting her in 2004 and 2010.

He had now moved out of the family home and was living above his newsagent business.

Mr Jennett said Jeyakanthan was remorseful and hoped to move back to Sri Lanka where he had a farm.