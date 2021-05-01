Published: 6:00 AM May 1, 2021

Top row (from L-R); Wayne Read, Andrea Cristea and Peter Rowland-Hinton. Bottom row (from L-R); Rachel Burrows, Kevin Prewitt, Deborah Oyeniyi and Adekoya Adefowora. - Credit: Suffolk police

A killer, fraudsters and a "sexual monster" were among the seven criminals sentenced to time behind bars in Suffolk over the last seven days.

Fake DPD workers jailed for laptop and iPhone delivery scam

Adekoya Adefowora, 38, and Deborah Oyeniyi, 23, were sentenced for seven counts of fraud by false representation at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.

They posed as DPD workers for a delivery scam worth more than £8,000 and visited homes in Colchester, Felixstowe and Ipswich.

They managed to convince five householders to hand over four laptops and a red iPhone.

Deborah Oyeniyi and Adekoya Adefowora have been jailed for fraud - Credit: Essex Police

Adefowora, of Colyers Lane, Erith, was jailed for 15 months, while Oyeniyi, of Russell Road, London, was jailed for 12 months.

Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed

17-year-old Andrea Cristea was sentenced to four years for killing Richard Day outside Kebapizza in Ipswich.

Cristea killed 45-year-old Richard Day with a single punch to the neck and was seen laughing over his body and searching his pockets.

Teenage killer Andrea Cristea has been jailed for three years and 10 months - Credit: Suffolk police

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and violent disorder a week before he and two other teenage boys were due to go on trial last August.

Both co-defendants – then aged aged 16 and 17 – were later acquitted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court on September 4.

Cristea will serve half of his sentence before being released on licence.

Man jailed for 16 weeks for burglary in Haverhill

Wayne Read, from Haverhill, has been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment for burglary.

Read, of Dalham Place, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and for being in breach of a community order.

Wayne Read from Haverhill has been sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

It follows an incident on Monday, April 26 when a property was broken into and jewellery was disturbed, but not taken.

CCTV captured a man walking towards the property and Read was identified as a former occupant.

'Sexual monster' jailed for 25 years for rape and abuse of girl

Peter Rowland-Hinton was branded a "sexual monster" by Judge Emma Peters, when he was jailed for 25 years for raping and sexually abusing a young girl.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence via prison video link after previously pleading guilty to 34 offences, including 20 counts of rape of a child under 13.

Peter Rowland-Hinton was jailed for 25 years at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday - Credit: Suffolk police

The offences, which spanned seven years, came to light when the victim made disclosures last year.

Following his arrest, a laptop was seized and was later found to contain indecent images of children.

In total, 66 images of the most serious kind - category A - were discovered, as well as 50 category B images and 59 graded as category C.

At his sentence on Wednesday, Judge Peters told Rowland-Hinton the scale of his sexual offending was "astonishing and terrifying in equal measure".

'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children

Rachel Burrows, 30, and Kevin Prewitt, 37, from Lowestoft were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for a series of "inhuman and sadistic" offences, including raping children under the age of 10.

Police were called to Prewitt's Myrtle Road home in Lowestoft in April 2020 when a 10-second indecent film and messages on his phone were discovered.

Rachel Burrows, 30, and Kevin Prewitt, 37, from Lowestoft were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for a series of offences, including raping children under the age of 10. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Officers also found a Skype conversation between the pair from January 2020 until the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown discussing their plans, while examination of the videos found the victims "sobbing and whimpering".

Sentencing the pair to 22 years in custody, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "What the pair of you did was beyond depraved and despicable. It was inhuman and sadistic.

"If your families have any sense they will disown you both because neither of you deserve a place in society until you have paid a high price for your actions."