Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Azgan Goshi, Sarah-Louise Netherwood and Klisman Toci are among the criminals jailed in Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A woman who had sex with an Ipswich schoolboy and two men who worked as gardeners in a cannabis farm are among those jailed in Suffolk this week.

Sarah-Louise Netherwood

Sarah-Louise Netherwood was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Sarah-Louise Netherwood,28, was jailed for five years and seven months after having sex with a 12-year-old schoolboy and buying his silence with cigarettes and clothes.

Netherwood, of Brooks Road, Cambridge, admitted four offences of inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Netherwood had sex with the boy regularly over a period of up to two weeks.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said offences came to light when the boy told a family friend that he had had sex with Netherwood and that she had made him do it.

She said the boy said the sex took place on a sofa and happened “every night, sometimes twice".

Images of the pair lying on a sofa were discovered as well as messages between them discussing sex.

When asked by police if he’d used a condom he replied: “No. Commando," and said he realised what was happening was wrong.

He said Netherwood knew his age and had told him: “Age is a number” and that it didn’t matter.

Azgan Gashi and Klisman Toci

Azgan Goshi and Klisman Toci were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Azgan Gashi, 20, and Klisman Toci, 24, were jailed for a total of 30 months after they were discovered working as gardeners at a cannabis farm during a police raid in Horn Hill, Lowestoft.

Gashi and Toci, both of no fixed address, admitted being involved in the production of cannabis and Toci also admitted criminal damage to a car.

Sentencing the men, Recorder Jeremy Benson said they had been involved in a “sophisticated industrial-scale cannabis growing operation".

He said the cannabis found had a potential street value of between £97,000 and £167,000.

Gashi was sentenced to 14 months' detention in a young offenders’ institution and Toci was jailed for 16 months.

Thomas Ball

Thomas Ball, 22, was jailed for 22 weeks after stealing over £2,000 worth of goods from shops across Suffolk.

Ball, of Clifford Road in Ipswich, pleaded guilty to theft at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident on January 13 where the 22-year-old stole multiple model railway items, including two train sets, with an estimated total value of £800 from Orwell Model Railways in Ipswich.

A variety of items were stolen from retail stores across the county including Ipswich, Sudbury, Hadleigh, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe amounting to over £2,000 worth of goods.

Items stolen included five Barbour jackets form a store in Aldeburgh and two pond pumps from Sudbury.

Lakis Lazardis

Lakis Lazardis, 42, was jailed for 20 months after trying to cash a fake cheque worth £3,600 using a fake drivers licence.

Lazardis, of Holmes Road, London, appeared for sentence on Wednesday for fraud by false representation, and two further counts of possessing an article for use in fraud.

The man, who has 42 previous convictions for 65 offences, attempted to cash the fraudulent cheque for £3,600 on June 5, 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He also presented a fake driving licence, in the name of a man who does exist, to staff as part of his attempt to cash the cheque at the Sudbury bank, the court heard.

Judge Martyn Levett said using the fake driving licence was particularly serious as it could have been used a number of times and the name belonged to a genuine person.