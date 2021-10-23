Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Published: 5:30 AM October 23, 2021

A man who shot his wife and left her to die and a doctor who spun a web of lies to sabotage his flatmate's relationships are among those jailed this week.

Javed Saumtally

The Ipswich doctor crafted fake texts and created bogus screenshots in what prosecutors said was a "technologically adept" deception.

He appeared for sentencing before Brighton Crown Court on Monday, October 18.

Judge Jeremy Gold QC described it as a "tragedy" that a doctor should carry out such serious offending before jailing Saumtally for 15 months.

The 28-year-old, who was praised for working on the frontlines during the Covid pandemic, showed "absurd obsessive behaviour" and acted out of jealousy, a trial at Hove Crown Court had heard.

Saumtally even went as far as inventing a police officer as part of his web of deception.

Facing the doctor in court on Monday, the man said the false accusations he faced were "life-changing".

He added: "It’s so important for me to get justice and find out why such deceitful lies were told to me."

During the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson said Saumtally set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers" to his flatmate but also to himself in a bid to make it look like he "was also a victim".

Saumtally had denied a single charge of perverting the course of justice, but jurors found him unanimously guilty on September 6.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones

A mentally ill gun dealer who shot his wife and left her to die at their Suffolk farmhouse while their eight-year-old twin sons were in their bedrooms has been given a life sentence.

Judge Levett said Hartshorne-Jones had answered no comment in police interviews about what happened on the night in question and had also declined to give an explanation for the killing in court.

Judge Levett said that one of the couple’s sons had gone into his mother’s room from an adjoining bedroom after hearing a “clattering” noise and found her on the floor.

He’d checked to see if she was breathing and believing she’d been attacked by an intruder he had gone to fetch Hartshorne-Jones, who was having his breakfast, and told him to call an ambulance.

He said he would have to serve a minimum of eight years of the life sentence before he could be considered for release by the parole board.

He directed that Hartshorne-Jones should be detained in a psychiatric clinic until his treatment is completed before being moved to jail, as part of a “hybrid” sentence.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, 42, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in May last year after being shot twice in the chest at the couple’s 17th century farmhouse in Barham but died from her injuries.

Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Joshua Walpole

The three men have been jailed for a total of almost 11 years for running a drugs supply line into Ipswich and Colchester.

Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Joshua Walpole were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for being part of the drugs line known interchangeably as 'Rico and Frank/Rico and Carlos'.

Gosbell and Jadeja had already both received 30-month sentences for assisting murderer Kieran Hayward to hide out after stabbing drug user Daniel Saunders to death in an Ipswich alleyway off Turin Street in December 2018.

The court heard how police seized about £11,000 of drugs and £7,340 of cash in searches of vehicles and addresses linked to the line before Mr Saunders' death.

They included Walpole's address and 'cuckooed' flats in Finbars Walk, Ipswich, and Brook Street, Colchester, where his and Jadeja's fingerprints were found on a cardboard box used to cut drugs.

All three admitted conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin, between September 14, 2018 and January 3, 2019, at earlier hearings.

Gosbell was jailed for a further 33 months, while Jadeja, who also admitted conspiracy to supply 149 grammes of cannabis found in a white Transit van during the series of raids, was handed a 33-month concurrent sentence.

Walpole, of Orchard Way, in Chigwell, who also admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis after being found with a backpack full of drugs in a taxi in Tower Hamlets on February 15, 2019, was jailed for 63 months.

Tyler Menzies

The 18-year-old stabbed a 63-year-old man with a kitchen knife in a late night attack in Colchester town centre, after having fantasies about hurting people, has been sentenced to four years and four months' detention in a young offender institution.

Following his arrest, Menzies told police he had no regrets about what he’d done and said he’d gone out with the knife intending to stab or rob someone.

Menzies, 18, of Walsingham Road, Colchester, admitted wounding Paul Fairweather with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having a knife in the early hours of Sunday May 23.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Menzies had also told a psychiatrist he had violent fantasies about hurting people and being involved in gang violence and that he got a “butterfly feeling” when he thought about stabbing someone.

The court heard that Menzies had a previous conviction for having a machete on a train and assaulting a police officer with hot water.



