Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

The faces of the criminals put behind bars this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who attacked a father and dragged him out of his home and a drug dealer who assaulted a police officer in a racially aggravated assault have been jailed in Suffolk this week.

Keyamo Curtis

The 27-year-old who attacked a father and dragged him out of his home during a "planned revenge" attack has been jailed for two years.

Curtis, went to a home in Beck Row on Saturday, September 26, 2020, to confront the victim's son, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Keyamo Curtis was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Curtis had been angered after hearing no further action was being taken against the victim's son in relation to a matter with his sister, Liam Edwards, prosecuting, told the court.

The father would not allow Curtis to see his son, and a verbal exchange followed, the court heard.

Curtis, of Aspal Way, Beck Row, near Bury St Edmunds, then punched the victim in his own home before the father was able to return a punch in self-defence, Mr Edwards said.

He then dragged the father from his home in front of family members and struck multiple blows to his head and also kicked him.

The victim sustained swelling to his head and fractured ribs in the attack, Mr Edwards told the court.

Judge Emma Peters jailed Curtis for two years, and he will have to serve half in custody before his release on licence.

David Folkes

The 29-year-old who was jailed for 30 months last week after he was found with 40 wraps of cocaine and more than £2,000 cash has been jailed for a further two weeks for an offence of racially aggravated assault.

Folkes was racially abusive to a police officer and tried to headbutt him after he was arrested in Norwich in March 2020, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

David Folkes was jailed for a further two weeks - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers had detained Folkes for a search after being told he was threatening to stab someone and when they tried to handcuff him he had resisted and said he hadn’t done anything, said Jo Eley, prosecuting.

A wrap of drugs was found on him and Folkes had then tried to headbutt one of the officers and had been racially abusive to him.

Miss Eley said the head butt had connected with the officer’s chest.

During police interview, Folkes said he had been drunk and didn’t remember being racially abusive to the officer.

He said he wasn’t racist and wouldn’t want to offend anyone.

Folkes, 29, of Beatty Road, Ipswich, admitted racially aggravated common assault and was jailed for two weeks to run consecutively to the 30 month sentence which was imposed last week.

He admitted two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis in Ipswich on October 21 2020 and possessing four wraps of cocaine in Norwich on March 15 2020.