Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

A man who was caught in undercover police sting after he travelled to Ipswich with the intention of having sex with a 13-year-old girl and a man who headbutted and punched his partner are among those who were jailed in Suffolk this week.

Oliver Trim

Trim was jailed for 20 months after he headbutted and punched his partner in an Ipswich guesthouse just weeks after being released from prison.

The woman had travelled from Cardiff to Ipswich to see Oliver Trim, 33, on February 26 this year following his release from jail two weeks earlier.

The two spent some time at the pub drinking following the woman's 10-hour journey from Wales and booked into a guesthouse.

Ipswich Crown Court heard in a hearing that there was a problem paying for the room with a card, and Trim left to go to an ATM to get some cash, leaving the woman at the guesthouse.

He was gone for an hour and a half, and in that time Trim consumed another four cans of lager, the court heard.

On his return to the guesthouse, Trim took the woman's mobile phone and became abusive.

He then headbutted her twice before punching her a further two times to the face, leaving the woman covered in blood, the court heard.

Trim, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing actual bodily harm before magistrates on February 28, and was committed to the crown court for sentence.

The court heard that Trim has 12 previous convictions for 25 offences, including assaults and causing actual bodily harm.

Simon Williams

Williams has been jailed for nine years after he tried to smuggle banned weapons into the UK to sell on the internet.

When officers searched Williams' home in Glemsford they found a number of guns and other weapons - including two homemade stun devices.

Ipswich Crown Court heard in a trial on Friday that intelligence was received on September 29 that a seller going by the name 'Steve' was advertising the sale of two firearms via a legal online gun market place.

Williams, 47, of Kings Road, pleaded guilty to nine charges in total, including four counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two offences of possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate, and attempted to evade the prohibition on the importation of prohibited weapons.

John Beswick

The father-of-two was caught in an undercover police sting after he travelled to Ipswich with the intention of meeting a fictitious 13-year-old girl for sex.

Beswick, of Thorpe Lane, Lincoln, travelled from his home to The Cricketers pub in Ipswich on December 7, 2021, to meet a man he believed to be the stepfather of a teenage girl.

The 53-year-old had been communicating with the man, named Robbie, online since November after he initiated contact via a Russian photo sharing website, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

However, 'Robbie' was actually an undercover police officer posing as the stepfather of a decoy 13-year-old girl called Riley.

On December 7, Beswick met the undercover officer at The Cricketers at 2.12pm, and had with him a packet of M&M peanut sweets, which he was told were the girl's favourite, Mr Thompson said.

He told the officer he had around two hours for the meeting and had concocted a cover story for his visit to Ipswich.

Following his arrest, Beswick claimed to police that he was acting in the public good and trying to find out the identity of the stepfather.

He pleaded guilty to distributing an indecent image of a child before magistrates in Ipswich on December 11 before admitting arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence at his plea and trial preparation hearing on February 17.

Beswick was jailed for a total of 30 months, and half of the sentence will be served in custody before his release on licence.

Daniel Read

Read was jailed for 27 months after he was caught with cannabis a year after receiving a suspended sentence for growing marijuana.

Police stopped a black Range Rover being driven by the 31-year-old around 1.35pm on April 26 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The cannabis was weighed by an officer and totalled 67 grams, with an estimated street value of £70, Ms Eley said.

Two addresses linked to Read were then searched by police, and although nothing was found at the first property, money and a burner phone with messages associated with drug dealing were discovered at the other.

At his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, Read pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The conviction put Read in breach of a suspended sentence, which he received in 2021 after he admitted producing cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Anthony Andrews

Andrews of Chestnut Way, Colchester, breached a court order banning him from contacting his former partner on two occasions and has now been jailed for six months.

The 32-year-old had been in an on-and-off relationship with the alleged victim for 11 years and in May last year he was made the subject of a non-molestation order banning him from using or threatening violence against her and from going to her home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In September last year, Andrews went to her home and during an argument, he allegedly threw a china mug at her, causing a cut to her eyebrow which was glued at hospital.

In January he went back to her home again and during an argument, he had allegedly grabbed hold of her wrist and elbowed her to the side of her face.

He denied unlawfully wounding his former partner in September 2021 and assaulting her by beating in January 2022 and was cleared of both offences after a trial last week.

However, he pleaded guilty to breaching the non-molestation order in September 2021 and January 2022 and on Tuesday (May 24) he was jailed for six months and given an order restricting contact with his former partner indefinitely.