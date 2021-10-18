The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police
Published: 10:58 AM October 18, 2021 Updated: 11:32 AM October 18, 2021
The Walk in Ipswich town centre was cordoned off by police on Monday morning.
The cut-through between Buttermarket and Tavern Street has been closed, with police tape being strung between the White Stuff and Bonbon stores.
However, the nature of the incident has not yet been revealed by police.
A number of retailers can be found in the Walk, including a butchers', a Timpson branch and an entrance to White Stuff.
The cordon was removed by around 11.30am, witnesses said.
Suffolk police has been approached for comment.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
