Ipswich Star > News > Crime

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:58 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM October 18, 2021
The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police - Credit: Archant

The Walk in Ipswich town centre was cordoned off by police on Monday morning.

The cut-through between Buttermarket and Tavern Street has been closed, with police tape being strung between the White Stuff and Bonbon stores.

Polce tape appeared outside the stores on Monday morning

Polce tape appeared outside the stores on Monday morning - Credit: Archant

However, the nature of the incident has not yet been revealed by police.

A number of retailers can be found in the Walk, including a butchers', a Timpson branch and an entrance to White Stuff.

The cordon was removed by around 11.30am, witnesses said.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

