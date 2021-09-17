News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police make third arrest following Nacton stabbing

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:21 PM September 17, 2021   
The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich

Police have made a third arrest following a stabbing in southeast Ipswich last night.

Police were called to reports that a teenager had been assaulted near the junction of Beatty Road and Serpentine Road at 5pm yesterday afternoon, Thursday, September 16.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was stabbed in the upper arm. He declined an ambulance and went to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday at 6pm, police arrested two 17-year-old boys from Ipswich on suspicion of assault.

The third arrest was made at 11pm later that night — with a 27-year-old man from Felixstowe arrested on suspicion of assault.

All suspects were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. The two teenagers were released on bail until October 14. The 27-year-old remains in custody.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as an isolated incident and believe the parties involved are known to each other. 

They are not linking it with a recent incident in Meredith Road, but believe there is the potential of further violence between those associated with the incident.

Extra police patrols will be carried out in the area reassure the community.

There is not thought to be a risk to the wider public.

A Section 60 order was authorised at 5.30pm on Thursday, September 16.

The order — which allows police to stop and search people without reasonable grounds — was lifted today, September 17, at 2pm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich by calling 101, quoting reference: 51453/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

