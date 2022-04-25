Third man arrested as police release further power tool images

These tools were recovered from an Audi A3 Police stopped in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Police

A third arrest has been made as police continue to investigate the possible theft of power tools found in a vehicle in Ipswich.

Suffolk police arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of aiding and abetting burglary and handling stolen goods on April 23.

This comes after a number of power tools, which are thought to be stolen, were found in a black Audi A3 which failed to stop for officers in Raeburn Road Ipswich on April 13.

Officers followed the vehicle before the driver decamped in Landseer Road.

Police arrested a 17-year-old driver on suspicion of failing to stop when directed, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, handling stolen goods, and aggravated vehicle taking.

A second man, aged 19, was also arrested on April 13, on suspicion of handling stolen goods and assault on a police officer. Both of these men were released on bail to return on May 7.

A police spokesman said a number of men were seen around the vehicle before it drove off and failed to stop for officers.

Officers have since released further images of the recovered tools.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Officers have released further images of a number of items they have since found that they believe may have been stolen from within Suffolk or neighbouring counties."

Anyone with information about these items, or who believes the items may belong to them, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/21998/22.