Jail for Ipswich man who stole £2,000 worth of goods from Suffolk stores

An Ipswich man has been jailed after stealing over £2,000 worth of goods from stores across Suffolk.

Thomas Ball, of Clifford Road, was jailed for 22 weeks after pleading guilty to theft at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

It follows an incident on January 13 where the 22-year-old stole multiple model railway items, including two train sets, with an estimated total value of £800 from Orwell Model Railways in Ipswich.

During the police investigation Ball chose to work with the Operation Converter team, which aims to encourage criminals to admit to further offences.

He admitted a further 17 incidents of theft taken into consideration which took place between December 26, 2021 and June 1 this year.

A variety of items were stolen from retail stores across the county including Ipswich, Sudbury, Hadleigh, Aldeburgh and Felixstowe amounting to over £2000 worth of goods.

Items stolen included five Barbour jackets form a store in Aldeburgh and two pond pumps from Sudbury.

Duncan Etchells, of the Op Converter team, said: “Ball was very contrite when we put these offences to him and he will have some time away in jail to reflect on his actions and the impact it had on his victims.”