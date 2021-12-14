Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail

Thomas Eacott was found with more than 11,000 indecent images. - Credit: Archant

A Felixstowe man who was addicted to viewing indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Experts who analysed computer equipment belonging to 33-year-old Thomas Eacott found more than 11,000 indecent images and movies of children, prohibited images of children and extreme pornographic images, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing Eacott, of Queens Road, Felixstowe, Recorder Graham Hutson described the number of indecent images and movies of children as “incredible” and said he had come “very, very close” to receiving an immediate prison sentence.

He said the indecent material related to children as young as two or three.

Recorder Huston said Eacott had been viewing the images for about six years and appeared to have spent “every hour of the day” searching.

“Your whole life was devoted to collecting this material,” said the judge.

However, the judge said he was confident that with the right help Eacott could be rehabilitated.

Eacott admitted six offences of possessing indecent and movies of children, two offences of possessing prohibited images of children and two offences of possessing extreme pornographic images.

He was given a 20-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and a 45-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also made the subject of a ten year sexual harm prevention order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

The court heard that police had attended Eacott’s home address on October 13 last year and seized computer equipment.

When it was analysed the equipment was found to contain 725 indecent images and 293 movies in the most serious level A category, 568 indecent images and 202 movies in category B and 3,826 indecent images and 84 videos in the lowest level C category.

Officers also discovered more than 5,000 prohibited images of children and 150 extreme pornographic images.

Juliet Donovan for Eacott said her client had no previous convictions and had become addicted to viewing indecent images of children after viewing pornography from the age of 12.

She said Eacott was ashamed and remorseful and had done everything he could since his arrest to address his behaviour.

She said he had attended sessions at sex addicts anonymous and had contacted the child protection charity, the Lucy Faithfull foundation.