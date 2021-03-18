Thousands more drivers caught speeding on A12 in 2020 - despite lockdown measures

Published: 5:30 AM March 18, 2021

Thousands more drivers were caught speeding on the A12 in 2020 compared with 2019 - Credit: Gregg Brown

Thousands more motorists were caught by speed cameras on the A12 in 2020 than the previous year despite Covid-19 lockdown measures, police figures have revealed.

The statistics, released by Suffolk police, show a total of 11,733 drivers were caught between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary in 2020, compared with 7,578 on the same stretch of road in 2019.

The 2020 figures revealed 6,263 drivers were caught by the average speed camera going towards East Bergholt, up from 4,161 in 2019, while 5,470 were snapped in the opposite direction towards Stratford St Mary, which increased from 3.417 in 2019.

More motorists were also clocked by the A14 Orwell Bridge cameras in 2020 than in 2019.

More drivers were also caught on the Orwell Bridge

A total of 2,044 drivers were snapped in 2020, compared with 2,011 the previous year.

The 2020 Orwell Bridge figures showed that 1,358 motorists were snapped by cameras travelling eastbound, up from 1,352 in 2019, while 686 were caught going westbound, which increased from 659 in 2019.

The figures are surprising given the country's two national lockdowns - in March and November - and regional tiered restrictions during 2020 meant that less cars were on the road.

However, Suffolk police launched a two-week crackdown in May 2020 after reports that speeding was becoming more prolific due to drivers being faced with largely open roads.

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Archant

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, called the figures "quite disappointing".

“With most of us staying close to home in line with government guidance there are naturally fewer vehicles on our roads, so it’s quite disappointing to see the number of drivers caught speeding at these two locations has not dropped accordingly," he said.

“For the irresponsible individuals who continue to drive at excessive speeds I’d like to warn them that our roads policing team continues to enforce speeding and if you are caught you will be prosecuted.

“Enforcement of the speed limits, which are there to help improve road safety, benefits all road-users. I know I speak on behalf of my Roadsafe partners when I say, please stick to the limits and keep yourself and others safe.”