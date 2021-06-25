Published: 9:00 AM June 25, 2021

Cocaine, cannabis and more than £2,500 in cash have been found as three people were arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Officers from the West Sentinel team and West Scorpion team carried out a search at an address in Fitzwilliam Close at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, June 23.

More than £2,500 was found at an Ipswich property - Credit: Suffolk police

Two men aged 47 and 26, and a 48-year-old woman – were subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The men have both been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: "These arrests and seizures are as a result of us responding proactively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity in the town.

"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed on to police will be acted upon.”

Anyone who has information about drug-use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.