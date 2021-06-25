News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cocaine and cannabis found in Ipswich property as three arrested

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:00 AM June 25, 2021   
Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich 

Three people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Cocaine, cannabis and more than £2,500 in cash have been found as three people were arrested in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Officers from the West Sentinel team and West Scorpion team carried out a search at an address in Fitzwilliam Close at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, June 23.

More than £2,500 was found at an Ipswich property 

More than £2,500 was found at an Ipswich property - Credit: Suffolk police

Two men aged 47 and 26, and a 48-year-old woman – were subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

The men have both been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Cocaine, Cannabis and more than £2,500 have been recovered

Cocaine, cannabis and more than £2,500 have been recovered - Credit: Suffolk police

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said: "These arrests and seizures are as a result of us responding proactively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity in the town.

"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and residents can be reassured that any information passed on to police will be acted upon.”

Three people arrested after Cannabis and Cocaine found in Ipswich 

Three people arrested after cannabis and cocaine found in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone who has information about drug-use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

