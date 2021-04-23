Three arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police search Ipswich property
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after police searched a property in Ipswich.
Officers conducted a search at a property on Edgeworth Road yesterday afternoon.
Three men, who were in the property, were arrested and police recovered clingfilm and packaging consistent with suspected class A drug preparation in the living room along with a mobile phone.
A quantity of cash was discovered on each of the men following a search, while a quantity of suspected class A drugs was also recovered, Suffolk police said.
The three men were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Two of the men, aged 20 and 22, were both released on police bail, pending further enquiries to answer on May 18, 2021, while a 49-year-old man was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
