Published: 4:49 PM April 7, 2021

A woman has been forced to pay compensation to a lady in her 70s - Credit: Archant

A 39-year-old woman has been ordered to pay £370 in compensation after a purse was stolen in a Boots store in Ipswich.

The incident occurred at approximately 11.30am on Friday, September 2020 at the shop in Tavern Street.

A woman in her 70s left the purse on the pharmacy counter, before it was taken a short time later and an amount of cash was removed.

Following an investigation carried out by officers from the Operation Shere team, a woman was interviewed and was later summonsed to court.

Tina Ann Spilling, of Kingfisher Avenue, Ipswich, was charged with theft after she appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, March 26.