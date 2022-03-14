Tip jar stolen from Ipswich cake shop

The tip jar was stolen from BMC Cakery in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A staff tip jar has been stolen from an independent cake shop and bakery in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 1pm last Thursday at BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, off Landseer Road.

The theft was recorded on the store's CCTV cameras.

According to owner Rachel Halls, the tip jar contained about £15 and staff working at the time said they "feel like it was their fault".

Suffolk police has been contacted and is investigating the theft.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a small amount of cash was taken in the incident.

Anyone with any information about the theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/14681/22.

