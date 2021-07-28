Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children

Published: 7:30 AM July 28, 2021

A Rushmere St Andrew man who downloaded indecent images of children has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 27) was Tobias Rapsey, 27, of The Street, Rushmere .

He has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a further hearing on August 10.

Steven Dyble, for Rapsey, said his client had no previous convictions and had co-operated with the police investigation into the offences.

He said Rapsey had shown genuine remorse and was keen to be rehabilitated.

Mr Dyble said he would be requesting that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation before his client was sentenced to look at alternatives to custody including an internet sex offenders’ programme,

Rapsey is on unconditional bail.