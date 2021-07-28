Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children
Jane Hunt
- Credit: Archant
A Rushmere St Andrew man who downloaded indecent images of children has had his sentencing hearing adjourned.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 27) was Tobias Rapsey, 27, of The Street, Rushmere .
He has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case for a further hearing on August 10.
Steven Dyble, for Rapsey, said his client had no previous convictions and had co-operated with the police investigation into the offences.
He said Rapsey had shown genuine remorse and was keen to be rehabilitated.
Mr Dyble said he would be requesting that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation before his client was sentenced to look at alternatives to custody including an internet sex offenders’ programme,
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
- 2 Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year
- 3 Woman in 80s remains in hospital after serious collision in Ipswich
- 4 Matchday Recap: All-square as Town and U's share six goals
- 5 Will Ipswich betting shop be turned into fish and chip shop?
- 6 9 bargain attractions within an hour of Ipswich
- 7 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete
- 8 Plans to close A14 truck stop slammed amid driver shortage
- 9 'Massive success' - see pictures from Ipswich LGBT+ night
- 10 Bicycle stolen from parked car in Ipswich
Rapsey is on unconditional bail.