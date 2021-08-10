Reports to be prepared on man who downloaded indecent images of children

Published: 5:16 PM August 10, 2021

A Rushmere St Andrew man who downloaded indecent images of children will be sentenced in September after a pre-sentence report has been prepared by the probation service.

Tobias Rapsey, 27, of The Street, Rushmere has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 10) Richard Potts, prosecuting, agreed that Rapsey should be sentenced on the basis that the indecent images distributed by him were in category C, which is the lowest level of indecent images of children.

At an earlier hearing Steven Dyble, for Rapsey, said his client had no previous convictions and had co-operated with the police investigation into the offences.

He said Rapsey had shown genuine remorse and was keen to be rehabilitated.

He requested that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service to look at alternatives to custody including an internet sex offenders’ programme.

Rapsey will be sentenced on September 14.