News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Reports to be prepared on man who downloaded indecent images of children

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:16 PM August 10, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Rushmere St Andrew man who downloaded indecent images of children will be sentenced in September after a pre-sentence report has been prepared by the probation service. 

Tobias Rapsey, 27, of The Street, Rushmere  has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography. 

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 10) Richard Potts, prosecuting, agreed that Rapsey should be sentenced on the basis that the indecent images distributed by him were in category C, which is the lowest level of indecent images of children. 

At an earlier hearing Steven Dyble, for Rapsey, said his client had no previous convictions and had co-operated with the police investigation into the offences. 

He said Rapsey had shown genuine remorse and was keen to be rehabilitated. 

He requested that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service to look at alternatives to custody including an internet sex offenders’ programme. 

Rapsey will be sentenced on September 14. 

Most Read

  1. 1 World's largest container ship coming to Port of Felixstowe
  2. 2 Police 'concerned' for missing Ipswich 22-year-old
  3. 3 Man denies 'causing public nuisance' over Orwell Bridge closure
  1. 4 Five of the worst places for crimes in Suffolk
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran to perform 'intimate' gig next month
  3. 6 'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash
  4. 7 7 roadworks in Suffolk you should be aware of this week
  5. 8 'Devoted' hospital porter comes into work on day off to help patient
  6. 9 Air ambulance attends 'medical incident' in Ipswich
  7. 10 Who re-created this iconic Banksy image in an Ipswich street?
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge is closed in both directions 

Suffolk Live | Updated

Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A person walks their dog on the A14

Motorists stuck on A14 after Orwell Bridge closure 'started walking dogs'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays were caused on the Orwell Bridge this evening

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man detained over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 reopens

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A woman was taken to hospital for checks after a car flipped on its roof following a crash in Ipswich's Bramford Road

Suffolk Live

Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon