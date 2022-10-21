Ipswich man admits strangling former partner while delivering baby milk

Tobias Wolfreys-Monk, of Myrtle Road, admitted an offence of assault by beating at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A 26-year-old Ipswich man who was given a suspended prison sentence earlier this year for threatening to kill his former partner with a wrench has appeared in court again for strangling her.

Just weeks after being given the suspended sentence, Tobias Wolfreys-Monk went to the woman’s house to deliver baby milk and during an argument he squeezed her neck with two hands making it hard for her to breathe.

When police arrived the victim was upset and complained of a stiff neck, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On Thursday (October 20) Wolfreys-Monk, of Myrtle Road, Ipswich, admitted an offence of assault by beating which took place on April 13 this year and breaching a 21-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.

The suspended sentence was passed in January after Wolfreys-Monk after he admitted making a threat to kill, three offences of assault by beating and two offences of criminal damage.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence he was ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

On Thursday after hearing that Wolfreys-Monk had been in custody since April, Judge Martyn Levett passed a 24-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered him to do an extra 40 hours unpaid work.

Azza Brown for Wolfreys-Monk said the latest assault happened during a stressful time after the couple rekindled their relationship.

In January the court had heard that Wolfreys-Monk had been in an on-and-off relationship with the victim for three years until it ended last August.

In the early hours of October 12 last year he had turned up at her home and pushed his way into the house after shouting abuse at her.

He threatened to kill her and pushed her against a wall with his arm across her neck before going upstairs and pushing her new partner in the chest.

The police were called and as he left the house Wolfreys-Monk had scratched the victim’s car with a key causing £400 damage.

On November 2, Wolfreys-Monk’s former partner arrived home to find him waiting at the end of her driveway holding a wrench.

He pushed her over and dragged her 10m along the ground before holding the wrench above his head and telling her: “I’m going to kill you with this wrench.”

He had then entered her house and had an argument with her partner and left after damaging an iPad.