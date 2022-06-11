Town centre crime: MP pledges action on walkabout

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt (right) with Tim Passmore, Crime Commissioner, and Insp Domenic Mann on their town centre tour to talk to the public about safety - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Shopkeepers and residents were asked for their views during a fact-finding walkabout aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in Ipswich town centre.

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP, with Tim Passmore, Crime Commissioner, and Insp Domenic Mann - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, Tim Passmore, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and Inspector Domenic Mann looked at problems of vandalism in the area.

In recent weeks, a number of businesses have had windows smashed - causing damage to displays, inconvenience and frustration, and time spent dealing with repairs.

The trio visited Tavern Street and the Butter Market, Carr Street and Eagle Street, where they met up with Josh Byworth, owner of Essential Vintage, a store that was attacked by vandals earlier this week.

Tom Hunt, Tim Passmore and Insp Domenic Mann with Josh Byworth, owner of Essential VIntage - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Hunt said: “I was very pleased to take a pretty long walkabout today. We did visit Essential Vintage, a business that recently started and had their window smashed.

“We know that there were a few other businesses who have been impacted by this as well. Often there were senseless crimes when individuals break windows and they don’t necessarily want to steal anything. They're just doing it for the sake of doing it, which causes costs and emotional distress to the owners.

Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“We had lots of spontaneous conversations with residents. I heard what I hear every day in emails from constituents, which is that there is a certain concern at certain times of the day. My constituents don't always feel comfortable and they all like to see a bit more police presence.

“Suffolk Police work incredibly hard. When it comes to the funding, we still don't get a fair deal compared with many other areas and that is something that we need to address.

MP Tom Hunt and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore talking to the public about safety in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Me, the officers and my constituents believe in neighbourhood policing. We believe in having a strong police presence in the town centre and out in communities across town. We need to have the resources to do that and this is something we have been working on and will be continuing.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt on the Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Passmore said: “By this time next year there will be 1,400 or more officers in Suffolk, which is more than it's ever been since I was elected nearly 10 years ago, and we will be able to talk about keeping streets safer.

The trio met with residents and shopowners during their town centre walkabout to discuss anti-social behaviour problems in the area - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“People’s feelings of safety and security in our town centre is exactly what we want.

“We have arranged a free designing-out crime officer service. Any business or home concerned about the layout of their premises or if they've been the victim of vandalism and loutish behaviour can get the officers' advice on how security can be improved.

“Anybody can get in contact with the police in Ipswich and arrange an appointment. That’s one we can take a very practical step of supporting businesses.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Charlotte Bond



