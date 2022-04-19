Tools, lawnmower and bike stolen from shed on Tuddenham Road
Published: 5:24 PM April 19, 2022
Items including tools, a bike and a lawnmower have been stolen from a garden shed in Ipswich.
An unknown intruder is thought to have entered the rear garden by climbing over a small fence from some fields to the rear of the property in Tuddenham Road.
The padlock was then broken off the shed.
A red and black Einhell petrol lawnmower, a red and black Einhell petrol strimmer, a Karcher K4 pressure washer and a ladies' grey Apollo mountain bike were taken from the shed.
Suffolk Police is asking that anyone with any information about this incident contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/23291/22.
