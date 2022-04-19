News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Tools, lawnmower and bike stolen from shed on Tuddenham Road

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:24 PM April 19, 2022
A number of items including a bike and a lawnmower were stolen from a shed in Tuddenham Road in Ipswich

Items including tools, a bike and a lawnmower have been stolen from a garden shed in Ipswich. 

An unknown intruder is thought to have entered the rear garden by climbing over a small fence from some fields to the rear of the property in Tuddenham Road. 

The padlock was then broken off the shed. 

A red and black Einhell petrol lawnmower, a red and black Einhell petrol strimmer, a Karcher K4 pressure washer and a ladies' grey Apollo mountain bike were taken from the shed. 

Suffolk Police is asking that anyone with any information about this incident contact them, quoting crime reference number 37/23291/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

