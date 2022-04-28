Tools stolen overnight from parked van in Ipswich

The incident happened in Westminster Close, in the California area of Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen tools from a parked van in the California area of Ipswich.

The van, which was parked in Westminster Close, was entered sometime between 7pm on Wednesday and 7am the following day, Suffolk police said.

A toolbox containing several tools was taken from the vehicle.

Anyone with information related the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/25286/22.

