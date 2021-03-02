News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
CCTV appeal after woman headbutted in convenience shop

Angus Williams

Published: 5:31 PM March 2, 2021   
Police want to speak to this man in relation to an assault in a shop in Trimley St Martin.

Police want to speak to this man in relation to an assault in a shop in Trimley St Martin.

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was headbutted in a convenience shop.

The incident occurred in the McColls store in High Road, Trimley St Martin, at around 7.15pm on January 28.

The man is described as approximately 5ft 5in tall, with what appears to be pitted acne scars on his face.

The man is described as approximately 5ft 5in tall, with what appears to be pitted acne scars on his face.

A customer was approached by a man inside the shop, who said something before headbutting her in an unprovoked attack - knocking her glasses off.

The attack left the woman with bruising to her cheek and nose, as well as a headache.

The man police want to speak to is white, approximately 5ft 5in tall and has what appears to be pitted acne scars on his face.

The victim had bruising to her cheek and nose, along with a headache.

The victim had bruising to her cheek and nose, along with a headache.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with grey sleeves and the hood up.

Anyone who believes they know the man in the images, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 4839/21.

