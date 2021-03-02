CCTV appeal after woman headbutted in convenience shop
- Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE
CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was headbutted in a convenience shop.
The incident occurred in the McColls store in High Road, Trimley St Martin, at around 7.15pm on January 28.
A customer was approached by a man inside the shop, who said something before headbutting her in an unprovoked attack - knocking her glasses off.
The attack left the woman with bruising to her cheek and nose, as well as a headache.
The man police want to speak to is white, approximately 5ft 5in tall and has what appears to be pitted acne scars on his face.
He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with grey sleeves and the hood up.
Anyone who believes they know the man in the images, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 4839/21.
