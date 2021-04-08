Two women and man deny Ipswich robbery and will face trial
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Three people accused of robbing a man in Ipswich will face a trial this summer after denying the charge.
Gemma Rogers, 30, Katherine Hall, 24, and Brian Boxall, 32, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday jointly charged with robbery.
It is alleged the trio stole two mobile phones and a wallet containing bank cards and £5 in cash from a man in Ipswich on April 6 last year.
Rogers, of Christchurch Street, Ipswich, Hall, of no fixed address, and Boxall, of Mountbatten Court, Ipswich, all pleaded not guilty to the charge at their plea and trial preparation hearing.
Boxall also pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of possessing a bladed article on April 6, 2020.
Hall also faced two further charges of possessing a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon, which she also denied.
The trio will now face a trial at Ipswich Crown Court on July 5 this year.
The trial is expected to last four or five days.