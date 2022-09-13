News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Car left rolling down driveway after thief takes off handbrake

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:05 AM September 13, 2022
A thief broke into a car in Clopton Road in Tuddenham St Mary outside Ipswich

A thief broke into a car in Clopton Road in Tuddenham St Martin outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A car roll was left rolling down a driveway after a thief removed the handbrake in a spate of thefts from vehicles near Ipswich.

The incident happened in Tuddenham St Martin at some time between 10pm on Sunday and 7.10am the following day.

According to Suffolk police, an unknown person gained entry to vehicles parked in The Street and Clopton Road.

A bag and wallet were removed from the car in The Street but were located nearby, minus a small amount of cash.

Nothing was stolen from the vehicle parked on a driveway in Clopton Road, although the handbrake was taken off, causing the vehicle to roll down the drive.

Following these incidents, police are reminding members of the public to lock their vehicles and remove belongings at all times.

Anyone who has any information about the crimes is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/58803/22 for The Street or 37/58774/22 for Clopton Road.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

