Man and woman arrested after Ipswich stabbing

Published: 12:41 PM October 21, 2021

A man was stabbed in the arm in Wherstead Road, Ipswich (file photo)

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ipswich.

Police were called to Wherstead Road shortly before 6pm on Wednesday to an altercation involving two men and two women near Sinclair Road.

Witnesses reported seeing forensics vans in the area.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident, but officers believe the four people were known to each other.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference number 37/58844/21.

