News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man and woman arrested after Ipswich stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:41 PM October 21, 2021   
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A man was stabbed in the arm in Wherstead Road, Ipswich (file photo)

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Ipswich.

Police were called to Wherstead Road shortly before 6pm on Wednesday to an altercation involving two men and two women near Sinclair Road.

Witnesses reported seeing forensics vans in the area.

Officers arrived to find a 36-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 45-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man pulled into car before being beaten and robbed in Ipswich
  2. 2 Is a new tenant lined up to move into Ancient House in Ipswich?
  3. 3 Ipswich market moves as work starts on Botanist restaurant
  1. 4 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  2. 5 Major delays on A12 after five vehicle crash
  3. 6 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  4. 7 'An absolute honour' –Ipswich woman crowned Miss Universe Great Britain
  5. 8 Farmfoods set to move in as Aldi confirms closure of store on Ipswich estate
  6. 9 'I miss him to bits' – Ipswich fundraiser for Alton Water teen deaths
  7. 10 HSBC announces temporary closure of Ipswich branch

Enquiries are continuing into the incident, but officers believe the four people were known to each other.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the area, is urged to contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference number 37/58844/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

62-year-old arrested following incident in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Walk in Ipswich town centre has been sealed off by police

Suffolk Live

The Walk in Ipswich town centre cordoned off by police

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Face coverings will soon be mandatory in shops from Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich's Covid infection rate now the highest in England

Timothy Bradford

person
Christopher Crichton who has been jailed for 15 years after admitting attempted murder and kidnap.

Norwich Crown Court

Life sentence for man who stabbed and left woman in field near Ipswich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon